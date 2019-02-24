|
|
BLEICHER (Gargrave), Marjorie Marjorie (Gargrave) Bleicher age 95, passed away, February 20, 2019 at St. Leonard's in Centerville, OH. She was born March 19, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her husband Robert L. Bleicher, her parents Robert and Rebecca Gargrave and her brother Robert Gargrave. She was a life member of the Christ Child Society, former president of Womanline Auxiliary, also life member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and St. Leonard's Faith Community. Marjorie is survived by her two sons Raymond Bleicher (Leisa) and Kevin Bleicher (Michele), her three daughters Becky Gregory (Ron), Mary Bleicher Elkins (Don) and Julie Bleicher Brooks, as well as grandchildren: Jonathan Bleicher, Phyllis Baldwin, Emerson Bleicher, Robert Bleicher, Cora Bleicher, Daniel Bleicher, Jonathan Blessing, Tyler Blessing, Cecilia Blessing, Kathryn Blessing, Patrick Blessing, Stephanie Moore, Antonio Ferraro, Angelina Walther, Annette Waite, Robert Thomas Torbeck and Jenna Lee Hendrickson, Gargrave Family nieces and nephews: Cindy Pacileo, Jeff Gargrave, Jennifer Gargrave, Martha Meratla, Timothy Gargrave, Daniel Gargrave, Robert Gargrave, Kirila Family nieces and nephews: Michael Kirila, Thomas Kirila, Patricia Kirila Rupert, Frances Poggiali, Karl Kirila, plus many wonderful great-grandchildren and many more treasured friends and family. Arrangements: Friday March 1st, 4pm-7pm Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home at: 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Saturday March 2nd. Visitation (10-11 AM) and Mass 11 AM: both at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, OH 45458.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019