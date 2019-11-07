|
|
CLARK, Marjorie W. Age 81, Hamilton died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on October 17, 1938, the daughter of Alexander Wilson and Mary Louise (Williams) Duvall. She graduated from Miami University with a B.S. in Education. Marjorie was an elementary teacher in the Hamilton Schools and for many years she taught at Adams Elementary. She married James R. Clark in Hamilton on June 7, 1958 and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2014. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Lori Rochelle Clark, Hamilton and Deborah Suzanne (Dennis) Cahalane, Finneytown, Ohio, and three granddaughters, Christina M. Cahalane, Kimberly A. Cahalane (Jordan) Wheeler and Paige J. Cahalane. Marge loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, and her family was blessed to be in her care. Marge's family and friends will miss her very much. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2019