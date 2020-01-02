|
|
COFFMAN, Marjorie Eileen Williams Age 89, of Waynesville, died on Dec. 27th, 2019. Empathy for and encouragement of others were her lifeblood, lending her kind ear, warm heart, and willing hands to family, strangers, fellow workers, neighbors, and her church community. Born to Llewellyn and Juanita Merriam Williams, she graduated from Bellbrook High School in 1948. She worked at National Cash Register (NCR) until two years after her marriage in 1950. In 1969, she returned to NCR until 1973, then spent the next 23 years with Bethany Lutheran Social Services. For her last 16 years, she was chief payroll and personnel officer for 400+ employees. Wanting to be an elementary teacher but unable to afford college, she joyfully taught preschoolers in Sunday School instead. Even without a college education, she was more well read, thanks to strong public libraries, than many college English and history majors. She followed newspapers and news programs avidly, and read and reread her Bible. Her politics were of the heart; whoever championed the least among us received her vote. She will be forever missed by all those who experienced her compassion and her love: Johnie, her husband of 69 years; her daughter Cathy and husband Dick; her son John and wife Rhonda; her grandsons Justin and John Tyler and their wives and families; her younger sister Dorothy; many nieces, nephews and their families; and her church community of Dodds Free Pentecostal Church of God. She sorely missed her siblings who preceded her in death: Bob, Don, Frank, and Harold Williams and Shirley Holtgreven. The family will receive friends at Dodds Free Pentecostal Church of God in Waynesville from 10:30 AM 12 PM Sat., Jan. 4, with a funeral service immediately following. Jay Osborn will be officiating. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home, Waynesville is serving the family. If desired, contributions can be made to . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020