|
|
COLLINSWORTH, Marjorie L. Age 80, of West Carrollton, OH, passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at . She was born in Franklin, OH to the late Burl and Norvel Rupe; and raised in the foothills of Eastern Kentucky. She retired from Monarch Marking after 20 years of service. Marjorie loved many things ~ watching the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball, following OSU Buckeyes football, playing trivia, reading, traveling, Elvis and Blake Shelton. Most of all she loved her kids and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Roger Collinsworth and William Clark (the love of her life); a granddaughter, Sarah Clark; and a brother Jerry Rupe. She is survived by her children, Billy (Mary Ann) Clark, Shannon (Rick) Wells and Stacey (Bobby) Griffin; her 5 grandchildren, Brandon (Sara), Blein, Jeremiah, Jessica, Jordan); 5 great-grandsons, Leo, Hayden, Ashton, Daxton, and Crew; her cousin Fern Vanlandingham; and dear friend, Cindy Bailey. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019