MARJORIE CULLEY

CULLEY, Marjorie L.

91, peacefully slipped into the loving arms of her God and

Savior, on October 1, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. A deeply religious person, she lived each day so that the love of Jesus could be seen through her. Through her kind and gentle demeanor, she touched the lives of many individuals who will remember her for her compassion and quiet grace. She was born the oldest child of

Delano G. and Bertha M. (Schmeding) Riley in Middletown, Ohio. The family soon moved to Springfield where she lived until the family relocated to Lawrenceville when she was in Junior High School. A graduate of Lawrenceville High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Hank"

Culley. She often joked that she was a city girl who married a farmer and learned how to be a farmer's wife. Shortly after her marriage to Richard, Richard's sister died of cancer leaving a young boy and infant girl without a mother. Marge quickly took the children not only into her home but into her heart as she raised them for several years. A fervent supporter of public education, she will be remembered by students and parents as the friendly face that they encountered in her role as Northwestern Elementary School secretary. Many students came to the clinic with an "upset stomach" only to feel better after a talk with Mrs. Culley and feeling well enough to return to class. She was the sounding board for teachers and staff members. Her family was extremely important to her and she could always be found attending many band concerts, choral concerts and sporting events. Marjorie always put others and their needs first, sacrificing her own desires. During her life she received spiritual sustenance from First Christian Church where she was a member of the THEO class while her health permitted her to attend. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Richard Culley, son: Keith Culley, special nephew: Carl Davidson, son-in-law: Thomas Nance, sisters:

Jeanette Burks and Dolores Deane. Survivors include brother- in-law: Tom Deane; children: Alan (Judy) Culley, Darlene (Steve) Luke, Lisa Nance, special niece: Karen Davidson, grandchildren: Jason (Libby) Culley, Erin Culley, Brad (Jessica) Luke, Brian (Kaylee) Luke, Meredith (Josh) Mullett, Evan and Katelyn Nance; great-grandchildren: Quinn, Brandon, Caroline Culley, Riley and Reagan Mullett, and Abigail Luke. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marjorie's name to the Keith Culley Scholarship Fund, c/o The Springfield Foundation, 333 North Limestone Street, Suite 201, Springfield, Ohio 45503. They can also be reached at www.springfieldfoundation.org. The family is being serviced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley Funeral Home of New Carlisle, Ohio. Due to limitations concerning Covid, there will be a private service for immediate family members on

Saturday, October 24 at the Trostel Chapman Funeral Home with David Augustus officiating. Burial will take place following the service in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
