EVANS, Marjorie "Margie" L. Age 90, of Beavercreek Ohio, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in West Liberty Kentucky to the late Raney and MaryJane Leach.Marjorie married the love of her life Steven C. Evans August 26, 1950. They shared a beautiful life together and had two children. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend. She retired from Sheffield Measurement after 25 years. Margie was a woman of deep faith after teaching Sunday school for many years she became the Sunday School Super Intendant and served for many more years. To know Marjorie was to love her and she was loved by all who knew her. She was dedicated, caring, loving, selfless, smart, funny, brave, friendly, an outstanding cook, generous, hardworking, and happy.Marjorie is survived by her children, Debra (Carl) Francis and Mike (Cheryl) Evans; 1 grandchild; 1 great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, church family, and friends. The void she leaves will be surely felt by those who love her and especially her daughter, son, son-in-law, caregiver, and her grand-dog. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Dayton, 2221 Harshman Road, Dayton Ohio. Funeral Ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the church with Pastor Bradley Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. To leave a memory of Marjorie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019