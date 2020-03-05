|
FARQUIS, Marjorie C. Age 82 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 27, 1937, where she was one of ten; and daughter of Tony and Helen Busemeyer. Marjorie went to Regina High School and attended the University of Dayton. She was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for 15 years, Badin High School, member of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church and dedicated daily to the Sister Saint Faustina and the Devine Mercy. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Farquis; children, Kathy (Dale), Sandy, Amy, Jimmy (Pam) and Tony (Mia); siblings, Joan (the late Joe) Calahan, Carol (the late Reg) Bradford, Grace (the late John) Vogelsang, Mary (Jim) Synk and Jim (Kay) Busemeyer; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Dick (Marg) Voss, Helen (Bob) Keith, Francis (Jack) Mouldowney and Al (Jane) Busemeyer. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at and Westover Retirement Community. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020