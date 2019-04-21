Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie FARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie FARRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie FARRIS Obituary
FARRIS, Marjorie E. Age 85 departed Monday, April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter G. West & Flora M. West; siblings Gene West, Shirley Nance, and Gladys Morris. Survived by husband Bernard Farris of 63 years; siblings Allen (Joan) West, Saundra Kennedy, Sylvia (William) Daniels; daughters Debra Combs, Jackie Greene; grandchildren, Shellea (Tyrone) Copeland, Imani Greene, Ashon Combs, Rachel Greene; great-granddaughter Sage Copeland. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S. She worked over 20 years at the Baxter Corporation. Marjorie was a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court 353. An active member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Marjorie never met a stranger; she always made a friend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor, 519 Liscum Dr. Family will receive friends 9:30 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now