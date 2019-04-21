|
FARRIS, Marjorie E. Age 85 departed Monday, April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter G. West & Flora M. West; siblings Gene West, Shirley Nance, and Gladys Morris. Survived by husband Bernard Farris of 63 years; siblings Allen (Joan) West, Saundra Kennedy, Sylvia (William) Daniels; daughters Debra Combs, Jackie Greene; grandchildren, Shellea (Tyrone) Copeland, Imani Greene, Ashon Combs, Rachel Greene; great-granddaughter Sage Copeland. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S. She worked over 20 years at the Baxter Corporation. Marjorie was a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court 353. An active member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Marjorie never met a stranger; she always made a friend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor, 519 Liscum Dr. Family will receive friends 9:30 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019