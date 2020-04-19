|
FOLAND (nee Mankat), Marjorie "Marge" Age 76, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home. Marge was a Patterson Co-op High School graduate in 1962 and attended Sinclair Community College. She retired as a Program Manager from WPAFB after 33 years of service and worked for Routsong Funeral Home for many years. She was an active member of the Christ United Methodist Church, where she volunteered many hours at the front desk. Marge was preceded in death by her loving husband of 22 years, Arthur H. Foland; parents, Carl and Isabel Mankat; two brothers, Carl Mankat of Chandler, AZ and John (Rosie) Mankat of Naples, FL. She is survived by her nephews, John and Marty Mankat and special friend, Carol Berndsen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 or The Tenth Life Cat Shelter P.O. Box 178 Alpha, OH 45301-0178. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020