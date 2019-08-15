|
GILLESPIE, Marjorie 82 of Dayton passed away August 11, 2019. She was born on Sunday July 24,1937 in Akron, Ohio to the late Walter and Florence Garske. Raised in Akron, Ohio, Margie had a love of music, playing trombone in the Garfield High Orchestra and later in the Goodyear band. A lifelong member of Lutheran churches in Minnesota and Ohio, she quietly used her gifts to serve others by diligently working in the kitchen, catering meals for many functions. A passionate sports fan, she followed the Cleveland Indians and the Browns. She had a long career, working as a secretary at Control Data, DP&L, and later volunteering for Miami Valley Hospital. Marjorie is survived by her husband Gerald Gillespie of Dayton; children Rebecca (James) Balder of Bloomington, MN, Daniel (Janelle) Berteau of Toms River, NJ; Timothy Berteau of Montrose, MN; and Mark Berteau of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Saturday August 17, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 9100 N Main St. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10AM until time of service at the church. Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Akron OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials/contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019