Marjorie GOLDEN
GOLDEN, Marjorie J. Marjorie J. Golden, 89, of Springfield, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Hearth & Home at Harding. She was born on April 3, 1931, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of August and Theresa (Hemmelgarn) Moorman. She retired in 1979, from the Accounting Department at International Harvester after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Local #658 Retirees and the Old Timers Club. Survivors include her two children, Sue (John) Leep and Michael Golden; five grandchildren, Stevie (Catherine) Leep, Stephanie (Matt) Leeper, Savannah Leep, Madison and Graham Golden and their mother, Mindi Golden; six great-grandchildren, Grady, Calleigh, Everett and Carly Leeper and Malaya and Madeline Leep. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2001; son, Joseph Michael; two sisters, Lucille Sharpe Martin and Mary Anne Whitacre and brother, Laverne Moorman. Her family would like to say thank you to Ohio's Hospice, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Hearth & Home and a special thank you to nurse Iris. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
