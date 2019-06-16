Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie KAUFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie KAUFFMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie KAUFFMAN Obituary
KAUFFMAN (Virts), Marjorie Elizabeth 88 of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice Unit, Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 3:00 7:00 pm on June 17, 2019 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on June 18, 2019 in the church. Arrangements are in the very capable hands of VERNON FUNERAL HOMES. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.