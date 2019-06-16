|
KAUFFMAN (Virts), Marjorie Elizabeth 88 of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice Unit, Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 3:00 7:00 pm on June 17, 2019 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on June 18, 2019 in the church. Arrangements are in the very capable hands of VERNON FUNERAL HOMES. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019