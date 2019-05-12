|
|
KING, Marjorie Sue Age 80 of Centerville passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 at . She was born February 11, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Ronald William and Grace Eleanor Ouimet. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 53 years Dallas King and a brother William Ouimet. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Cheri (Andy) King-Leakas, Cindy (Tim) Bloomingdale, Sandra (Kevin) Kress, and Susan (Will) Harris; 3 siblings, Thomas Ouimet, Nancy Charboneau, and Larry Ouimet; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Sparks, Ryan Hughes, Shanon (Rob) Blankenship, Allyson (Owen) Spackman, Joshua (Melanie) Bloomingdale, Brian Kress, Jennifer Kress, Chris Harris and 6 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was a 53 year member of First Baptist Kettering. Funeral Service 10 am Saturday May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd Beavercreek, Ohio 45440. Dr. Chad Keck officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 pm Friday May 17, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Memorial Contributions may be made to The or The . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019