Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie MARCUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie MARCUM


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie MARCUM Obituary
MARCUM, Marjorie J. Age 93, formerly of Hamilton died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the New England Club, Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton on March 31, 1926, the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (Durr) Wynn. She is survived by her children, Patricia Marcum, Rebecca (Michael) Wallen, Robert G. (Kelli) Marcum and Barbara (Harold) Parsons; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold D. Marcum and a daughter Mary Lou Hyatt in 2002. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Howard Preston officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now