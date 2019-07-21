|
MARCUM, Marjorie J. Age 93, formerly of Hamilton died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the New England Club, Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton on March 31, 1926, the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (Durr) Wynn. She is survived by her children, Patricia Marcum, Rebecca (Michael) Wallen, Robert G. (Kelli) Marcum and Barbara (Harold) Parsons; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold D. Marcum and a daughter Mary Lou Hyatt in 2002. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Howard Preston officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019