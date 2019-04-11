Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie SANDO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie SANDO

Obituary Condolences Flowers SANDO, Marjorie W. 94, of Dayton, Ohio, following recent illness, passed from this life April 7, 2019, encircled by her loving family. She was born to parents, Sue S. and Carl Neill Wright, November 26, 1924, in Nashville, TN, graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron, OH, and after moving to Jackson, MS, attended Millsaps College, transferring to and graduating from Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH, in 1947 with a B.A. degree in English. She married Don Emerson Sando in 1947 on her birthday. In early moves during his service and medical training years, they resided in Illinois, California, Texas, back to Illinois, and then settled in Dayton, OH, in a marriage spanning 65 years. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, her three step-brothers, and in 2012 by her beloved husband. She is survived by three children: Virginia Ochsner married to Joe, of Louisville, KY, William Sando married to Martha of Indianapolis, IN, and Timothy Sando married to Susie of Xenia, OH. Moreover, she is survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of P.E.O. Chapter AN for 45 years serving in several positions including President, devoted member, deacon, and elder of Fairmont Presbyterian Church, and board member of the Widows Home in Dayton. Marj, as her friends called her, was known for a formidable intellect, softened by her loving, thoughtful ways. She was first and always soulmate, wife, and dance partner to Don, sharing rich life experiences around the world, especially their favorite four B's: birding, bridge, bowling, and UD basketball. As mother, she nurtured three lives employing a steady, sane, and sensible example in her approach to life. She adored her friends, and recently added to this elite pack were her special caregivers. In her private times she was a ravenous reader and master of the crossword puzzle. As testimony to Marj's command of knowledge, Martha often quipped that she wanted Marj to be on her Jeopardy team. She was tuned in to any good story or joke. Adored by her nine grandchildren as "Nana," she was quick to wave them closer with a wink, a grinning nod, or a hug. She remembered every birthday, and loved to play Ms. Santa Claus. Oh, how we all miss her, but know that Papa already has given her the Grand Tour! Her burial service will be at graveside attended by immediate family at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, OH 45429, and officiated by Rev. Kelley Shin, Associate Pastor of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458, or to Fairmont Presbyterian Church's Memorials, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH, 45429, or to a charity of one's choosing. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019