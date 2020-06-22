Marjorie SASSER
SASSER, Marjorie Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at Barrington of West Chester on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 3, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Lela (Amos) Berger. In 1949, she married Harry Sellins, he preceded her in death in 1990, and in 1994, she married Charles B. Sasser and he preceded her in death in 2019. Marjorie was employed as a librarian for the Northwest School District for 15 years, retiring in 1986 and was a member of Lakota Hills Baptist Church. She is survived by two children, Kevin John (Mary Lee) Sellins and Shawna O'Neill-Dam; stepson, Dennis (Vickey) Sasser; brother, Allan (Ann) Berger; thirteen grandchildren, Amanda (Roger) Clark, Molly Sellins, Lindsey Atha, Drew Atha, Andrea (Shawn) Colyer, Andrew (Jenn) Sasser, Amy Torres, Breaydan (Jessica) Galvez, Cindy Riggan, and Jamie Martin; thirteen great-grandchildren, including, Kara, Karly, Kinzie, and Atlas; and a great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Frank and Jerry Berger, Edna Dudley, Louise Kleeman, and Mary Jane Heller. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Travis Smalley of Lakota Hills Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 the family request that facemask and social distancing be practiced. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Service
01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
