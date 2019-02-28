Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Marjorie SELLS Obituary
SELLS, Marjorie J. Age 92 of Dayton, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick in 2002, and daughter-in-law Jean M. Sells. Survived by daughters Dee Dee (Mark) Tuss, Susie (Jim) Staley both of Dayton, 3 sons Rick (Gail) of Clayton, Bob (Sherrie) of Dayton, Randy (Marji) of W. Milton, 14 grandchildren Katie, Danny, David, Jane Tuss, Jill, Jimmy, Erin Staley, Kelly, Matt Sells, Leslie, Stacie Sells, Andrew, Alan, Jacqueline Sells, 9 great grandchildren, numerous other family and friends. Marge was an art teacher in Dayton Public Schools for over 30 years and retired from Meadowdale High School in 1991. "Gigi" was a strong, independent woman. She instilled in her family the importance of humor and fun and of always treating others with love and respect. Family was the most important part of her life. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Memorial services 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or the International Myeloma Foundation in Marge's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
