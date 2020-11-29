SMALLEY, Marjorie J.
Age 100, of Dayton, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
.
Marjorie Joan Fox was born the fourth of five children to Edward and Hazel Harriett (Freysinger) Fox on December 6, 1919, in Mendon, Ohio. Marj grew up on their family farm, where she learned the value of hard work and determination, as well as the importance of faith and family. In 1937, she graduated from Mendon-Union High School, where she was captain of the women's basketball team and freshman class president, and her favorite subject was English. On November 24, 1938, she married Francis Franklin Smalley of Celina, and they moved to Dayton in 1942, where they raised their four children. Fran was the love of her life, and they exemplified a role model marriage to everyone who knew them. Marj and Fran were members of Normandy United Methodist Church, where they volunteered their time. Marj was a familiar face in the Dayton community through her work at Yankee Trace (Great Traditions) in Centerville, as well as Rike's department store in downtown Dayton, where she shared her great sense of style in the prestigious Moraine Rooms. She also modeled in the
Rike's Dining Room and helped lead the YES (Your Extra
Service) program, providing personal shopping services for
clients at Rike's. Marj was a wonderful cook, and her recipe for chocolate cake (which she called "Happy Day Cake" for birthdays and special occasions) won first prize at the Ohio State Fair. She loved being surrounded by her adoring
children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years; sons, Larry (Kathleen) and James (Nancy); grandson, Brian; sister, Phyllis (Gene) Griggs; brothers, Robert (Hazel), Reed (Mildred) and Steve (Dorothy); as well as her parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Harriett (Jim) Ellis, of Springboro; son, Dennis (Renee) of Hilton Head, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Patricia (late William) Cron of Bloomington, Indiana; 9 grandchildren, Caroline (Jeffrey) Liebl of Long Grove, Illinois, Linda (Zachary) Simon of Amsterdam, Netherlands, James T.
(Martha) Smalley of Wharton, Texas, Susan (Craig) Nelson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Stephen (Mishta) Smalley of Houston, Texas, Jennifer (Mark) Whittenberg of Brambleton, Virginia, Matthew (Jennifer) Swendiman of Park Hills, Kentucky, Chelsey (Cade) Chappelle of Redding, California, and Nicole Leon of Honolulu, Hawaii; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her large extended family was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with her last December. A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, presided by Rev. Jerry Wiles from Normandy United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.