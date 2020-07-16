Marjorie SOWERS

SOWERS, Marjorie Marie "Margie" Marjorie Marie "Margie" Sowers, age 58 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. She was born January 24, 1962, in Bradenton, Florida. She is preceded in death by her fiancé John G. Szues. Margie is survived by her father, Roger Dale (Valarie) Burton; two daughters, Tiffany Marie (Brandon) Keller and Kayla Marie (Josh Marlin) Sowers; two granddaughters, Baylee Rene and Savannah Marie Neanover and grandson, Camden Michael Neanover; brother, Roger Dale Burton Jr.; sisters, Shannon Burton, Michele Robertson and Kim Rivers. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Margie was known for her generosity, kind soul, and sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, going camping, watching her favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. or attending Alan Jackson concerts. In her spare time, she could also be found with her loving children, their families, and her beloved animals. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020. To share a memory of Margie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
.