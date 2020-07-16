1/1
Marjorie SOWERS
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOWERS, Marjorie Marie "Margie" Marjorie Marie "Margie" Sowers, age 58 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 24, 1962, in Bradenton, Florida. She is preceded in death by her fiancé John G. Szues. Margie is survived by her father, Roger Dale (Valarie) Burton; two daughters, Tiffany Marie (Brandon) Keller and Kayla Marie (Josh Marlin) Sowers; two granddaughters, Baylee Rene and Savannah Marie Neanover and grandson, Camden Michael Neanover; brother, Roger Dale Burton Jr.; sisters, Shannon Burton, Michele Robertson and Kim Rivers. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Margie was known for her generosity, kind soul, and sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, going camping, watching her favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. or attending Alan Jackson concerts. In her spare time, she could also be found with her loving children, their families, and her beloved animals. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020. To share a memory of Margie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved