Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Visitation Catholic Church
407 East Main Street
Eaton, OH
View Map
WALSH, Marjorie Mae Schmitz Age 78, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at . She was born March 31, 1941 in Dayton to the late Nazaire and Eleanor (Werr) Vincent. She was a member of the Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton, where she served on the bereavement committee and was also a member of St. Anne's Sodality. She farmed with her first husband Jerry for many years; and was a 4-H advisor for the High Hooves Pony Club OH. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed writing; and sewing quilts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Peter J. "Jerry" Schmitz; one sister and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Anspaugh of Eaton; son William (Rosa) Schmitz of Los Alamos, NM; son Patrick Schmitz of West Alexandria; daughter Madeline (Andy) Monnig of Miamisburg; daughter Jeanette Schmitz (fiancé Andy Geeting) of Florida; husband Robert Walsh of Eaton; grandchildren: Blake, Alicia, Katie and Anna Marie Anspaugh, Ana and Luisa Schmitz, and Thomas and Caroline Monnig; one brother and six sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH with Father David Doseck officiating. Burial will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Visitation calling hours will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Eaton, Eaton Area Community Chorus or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
