|
|
WILDES, Marjorie Ann "Margie" Age 73 of Centerville, Ohio passed away on September 16, 2019 in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl R. Ferree and Anna M. Barthman. She is survived by her husband Charles E. Wildes and her son Timothy C. Wildes. Margie was born in New Castle, PA and graduated from Geneva College with her bachelor's in music followed by a master's degree in education from Westminister College. After teaching for many years in PA she met her husband Charlie and moved to Dayton, OH where they had and raised their son. She bravely fought lymphoma cancer for 24 years. She spent numerous hours working in her gardens around her home. She was also involved in many church ministries over the years. A visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440 on Monday Sept 23, 2019 from 5pm 8pm and a funeral service at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459 on Tuesday Sept 24, 2019 at 11am in the chapel. Burial in David's Cemetery to follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019