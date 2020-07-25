YASCAVAGE, Marjorie 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020. She was a native of Miramichi, NB, Canada, and was born on October 3, 1940. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Daniel P. Yascavage; brother, Archie Barnaby and her parents, Peter and Suzanne Barnaby. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Daniel Yascavage (Linda) of Larkspur, CO, Richard Yascavage (Julie) of Spencer, MA, Robert Yascavage (Amy) of West Carrollton, OH, and her daughter, Debbie Hill Yascavage (Joe) of Dayton, OH; loving grandchildren, Dustin, Rebecca, Josh, Justin, Lexy, Landen, Adam, John and Jacob, along with great-grandchildren, Sarina, Ariana, Stella, Joshua, Tobias, Jackson, Dominic, Blakeley and Briggs. She is also survived by 3 loving sisters and 1 brother all of Canada and a host of family and friends. A private burial was held on July 23, 2020, at Dayton VA National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store