1/
Marjorie YASCAVAGE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YASCAVAGE, Marjorie 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020. She was a native of Miramichi, NB, Canada, and was born on October 3, 1940. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Daniel P. Yascavage; brother, Archie Barnaby and her parents, Peter and Suzanne Barnaby. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Daniel Yascavage (Linda) of Larkspur, CO, Richard Yascavage (Julie) of Spencer, MA, Robert Yascavage (Amy) of West Carrollton, OH, and her daughter, Debbie Hill Yascavage (Joe) of Dayton, OH; loving grandchildren, Dustin, Rebecca, Josh, Justin, Lexy, Landen, Adam, John and Jacob, along with great-grandchildren, Sarina, Ariana, Stella, Joshua, Tobias, Jackson, Dominic, Blakeley and Briggs. She is also survived by 3 loving sisters and 1 brother all of Canada and a host of family and friends. A private burial was held on July 23, 2020, at Dayton VA National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Julie Yascavage
Friend
July 25, 2020
Julie Yascavage
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved