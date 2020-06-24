Mark BAKER

BAKER, Mark Anthony Age 33, of Franklin, OH, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Mark was born in Dayton, OH, to Brian Keith and Dolores (Creech) Baker. He was formerly employed with Black Hawk Plastics as a press operator. In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his son, Gunner Baker; his brother, Nicholas Luke Baker; his grandmother, Edna Creech; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Funeral Services are 1pm, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 11am to 1pm, at the funeral home.