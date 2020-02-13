Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Mark BAUER


1953 - 2020
Mark BAUER Obituary
BAUER, Mark A. Age 66, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. Mark was born on March 12, 1953 in Dayton, to the late Gary W. & Carole L. Bauer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Zimmer; mother & father-in-law, Lila & Joseph Templeton; brother-in-law, Donald Doll; and nephew, Brandon Doll. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Shirlee A. Bauer; children, Kirsten L. Bauer and Sean J. (Autumn) Bauer; grandchildren, Mikayla, Austin, Brycen and Lila Jo; sisters, Cinda Doll and Crisina (Mark) Gibson; brother-in-laws, Joseph Zimmer, Dave (Judy) Templeton and Gary Templeton; sister-in-laws, Jann (Jerry) Hail, Sandy (Chuck) Meintel; and many other relatives and friends-including the best boss anyone could ask for, Paul Fox. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 am. Family will start receiving friends at 10 am. Donations may be made in Mark's memory to the . Mark will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
