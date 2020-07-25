1/1
Mark BEVERLY
1967 - 2020
BEVERLY, Mark Anthony "Tony" Mark Anthony "Tony" Beverly, 52, of Springfield, passed away July 22, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1967, in Springfield, the son of William E. and Mary Liz (Perry) Beverly. Tony will always be remembered as a very loyal and dedicated Alabama fan. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Amy (Sickles) Beverly; one son, Caleb Anthony Beverly; siblings, Chris Beverly, Mike (Marta) Beverly and Cynthia Beverly; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required please. Condolences may be shared a www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
RIH Tony. You will be missed. We have a big family waiting for you. One day we will all be together again. You can entertain them until then. I love you funny boy.
Brenda Perkins
Family
