BEVERLY, Mark Anthony "Tony" Mark Anthony "Tony" Beverly, 52, of Springfield, passed away July 22, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1967, in Springfield, the son of William E. and Mary Liz (Perry) Beverly. Tony will always be remembered as a very loyal and dedicated Alabama fan. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Amy (Sickles) Beverly; one son, Caleb Anthony Beverly; siblings, Chris Beverly, Mike (Marta) Beverly and Cynthia Beverly; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required please. Condolences may be shared a www.jkzfh.com