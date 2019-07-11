Home

BROCKMAN, Mark Eugene 59, born August 20, 1959. Mark went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019 after a short illness. Mark was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Miamisburg. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Brockman and nephew Jeremy Courtney. His is survived by his mother, Harlean Brockman, stepson Dave Dickinson, 2 sisters; Robin (Chuck) Courtney and Kathy (Willy) Dauby, nephews Jason (Angel) Courtney, Corey (Ashley) Dauby, Christian and Austin Courtney and a niece Kimber Courtney, a host of aunts, |uncles, cousins and a load of friends. Mark was a graduate of Miamisburg High School Class of 1978, member of Miamisburg Eagles 2306. He was an electrician by trade. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike. Condolences may be express at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
