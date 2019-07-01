BROWN, Mark L. Age 64, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 after an extended illness. As a boy, he enjoyed racing in the Soap Box Derby and building model cars. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1973. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and afterwards worked mostly in sales. Mark was a Christian and a member of Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley gospel and other oldies music. He loved his mother dearly and was a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Faye Goff, brothers Scott (Donna) Brown, and Tracy (Lily) Brown; sister, Michelle McPherson; many nieces nephews; and his dog, Lexi, and extended family and friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on July 1, 2019