Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Mark CARPENTER


1960 - 2019
Mark CARPENTER Obituary
CARPENTER, Mark D. 59, of South Charleston, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday evening, December 9, 2019. He was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on October 3, 1960, the son of the late Janice Houston. He began working at Houston Machine Products at the age of 16 and retired as their shop supervisor following over 35 years of service. Mark was a man of faith and enjoyed attending church. He also loved spending time outdoors fishing and hunting and was a huge sports fan. Mark devoted his time to his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam L. (Lewis) Carpenter; three children, Amanda Carpenter, Jennifer (Donnie) Carpenter-Givens and Mark (Rosanna) Carpenter Jr.; four grandchildren, Colton, Haley, Dylan, and Kayla; sister, Brenda Carpenter; a brother, Stanley; very special mother-in-law, Patty Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close relatives. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bailey Carpenter and father-in-law, Jimmie Lewis. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Mark's funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Rodney Sartin presiding. A private committal will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littetonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
