CUMMINGS, Mark Andrew Mark Andrew Cummings passed away at the age of 68. He was born September 10, 1951, in Dayton, OH, to Peter and Bonnie Cummings. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Peter. He worked and retired from the City of Dayton. Mark loved traveling, camping and his grandkids. He had a soft spot for his dogs, especially Kirby! Mark is survived by his wife, Darcella Crawford-Cummings; mother, Bonnie L. Cummings; brother, Bruce (Margaret) Cummings; sisters, Rachel Cummings and RuthAnn (Roger) Janeway; children, Marcie (Daniel) Shoup, Mark Robert, Angela Ray and Tony Cummings; step-sons, Jerry Hawthorn and Bryan Hawthorn; many grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 5-7 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM. To share a memory of Mark or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.