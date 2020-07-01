Mark CUMMINGS
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMMINGS, Mark Andrew Mark Andrew Cummings passed away at the age of 68. He was born September 10, 1951, in Dayton, OH, to Peter and Bonnie Cummings. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Peter. He worked and retired from the City of Dayton. Mark loved traveling, camping and his grandkids. He had a soft spot for his dogs, especially Kirby! Mark is survived by his wife, Darcella Crawford-Cummings; mother, Bonnie L. Cummings; brother, Bruce (Margaret) Cummings; sisters, Rachel Cummings and RuthAnn (Roger) Janeway; children, Marcie (Daniel) Shoup, Mark Robert, Angela Ray and Tony Cummings; step-sons, Jerry Hawthorn and Bryan Hawthorn; many grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 5-7 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM. To share a memory of Mark or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved