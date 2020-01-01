|
DEARING, Mark Stanley Memorial services for Mr. Mark Stanley Dearing, 61, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at North Hartsville Baptist Church. The Rev. William Vaughn will officiate and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Dearing entered into rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Paul Stanley Dearing and Donna Ullery Dearing. Surviving are his mother of Patrick, SC; daughters, Jessica Vaughn (William) of Hartsville, SC, Samantha Dearing of Patrick, SC, Cynthia Alexander (Brandon Robertson) of Charleston, SC; sons, Mark Dearing, Jr. (Brea) of Patrick, SC, Joe Alexander (Kris) of Patrick, SC; brothers, Mike Dearing of Patrick, SC, Marty Dearing of Hartsville, SC; 11 grandchildren. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020