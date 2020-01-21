|
EIKENBERRY, Mark G. Age 64, of Springboro, passed away Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence. Mark graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN, class of '73 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue University in 1977. He retired in 2019 after working 43 years as a field rep for Federated Funeral Directors of America. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Lois Eikenberry. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Abbie; his daughter Amy Eikenberry; and his sister Judi (John) Schmitz. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Sat., Jan. 25th, 2020 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Fri. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020