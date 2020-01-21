Home

Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
View Map
Mark Eikenberry Obituary
EIKENBERRY, Mark G. Age 64, of Springboro, passed away Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence. Mark graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN, class of '73 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue University in 1977. He retired in 2019 after working 43 years as a field rep for Federated Funeral Directors of America. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Lois Eikenberry. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Abbie; his daughter Amy Eikenberry; and his sister Judi (John) Schmitz. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Sat., Jan. 25th, 2020 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Fri. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
