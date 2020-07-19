MARK FABIANO

FABIANO, Mark Anthony Mark Anthony Fabiano, age 60, died suddenly on July 11, 2020. He received his BA from The Ohio State University, MA from Ohio University, MA from Wright State University, and MFA from George Mason University. He was a PhD candidate at SUNY Binghamton. He is survived by his daughters, Chiara Fabiano and Carmen Martinez (and husband Scott Coulter), and by his siblings, Tony (and wife Karen), Joseph and Gina Fabiano (and husband James Fischer), and by many nieces and nephews. He was a prolific writer and published author. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Guarnieri Fabiano and Anthony Fabiano. Please go to www.hefuneralhome.com
for the full obituary and arrangements.