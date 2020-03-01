|
FOSTER, Mark Age 50, passed away February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 16, 1969 to Taylor and Patricia (Call) Foster Jr. in Middletown, OH. He was a great Dad with numerous musical talent; he was able to play any musical instrument that he picked up. He was a songwriter and bandleader of the band, Small Town Southern. Mark is survived by his wife of 34 years, Willia Meadows-Foster; children, Amber (Mike) Meadows, Kristin (Sean) Gnitke, Zack Foster; grandchildren, Mia Gnitke, Noah Gnitke, and one on the way; brother, John (Rachel) Foster; sister, Vonda (John) Currier. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Call) Foster. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Tender Mercies Ministries, 1430 Oxford State Rd. Middletown, OH 45044. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 PM at the Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2020