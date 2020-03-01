Home

1969 - 2020
FOSTER, Mark Age 50, passed away February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 16, 1969 to Taylor and Patricia (Call) Foster Jr. in Middletown, OH. He was a great Dad with numerous musical talent; he was able to play any musical instrument that he picked up. He was a songwriter and bandleader of the band, Small Town Southern. Mark is survived by his wife of 34 years, Willia Meadows-Foster; children, Amber (Mike) Meadows, Kristin (Sean) Gnitke, Zack Foster; grandchildren, Mia Gnitke, Noah Gnitke, and one on the way; brother, John (Rachel) Foster; sister, Vonda (John) Currier. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Call) Foster. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Tender Mercies Ministries, 1430 Oxford State Rd. Middletown, OH 45044. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 PM at the Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2020
