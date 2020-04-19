|
|
GERARDI, Mark Age 58 of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with multiple myeloma with his family by his side. Mark was born on June 7, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Madeline Gerardi. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Matthew (Chelsea) of Cleveland and Michael of Atlanta, his brother Paul (Eva) and numerous in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Marks life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or to the James Center at The Ohio State University. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020