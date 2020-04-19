Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gerardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Gerardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Gerardi Obituary
GERARDI, Mark Age 58 of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with multiple myeloma with his family by his side. Mark was born on June 7, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Madeline Gerardi. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Matthew (Chelsea) of Cleveland and Michael of Atlanta, his brother Paul (Eva) and numerous in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Marks life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or to the James Center at The Ohio State University. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -