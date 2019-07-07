HADLEY, Mark J. Of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019, at the age of 41. Mark was born on October 6th, 1977 to Linda and Lawrence Hadley in Dayton, his home for most of his life and where he chose to raise his own children. He was a member of Oakwood High School Class of 1996, earned a B.S. in Sports Management from University of Dayton, and completed a Masters of Education from Wright State. Mark pursued a career as an educator of special-needs children, working as a teacher and para-educator in the Dayton area. He was well known in his community for his various roles as coach, scorekeeper, and announcer for local school teams and the Dayton Dragons. After the birth of his first child, Mark happily dedicated himself to the full-time duties of fatherhood, a position in which he found his truest calling. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Hadley. He is survived by his children Reagan and Benjamin, mother Linda, brother Eric (sp. Christine), sister Alena (sp. Chris), and extended family and friends too numerous to list. To dear friends David Dennis, Rob Dennis, and Ben PhillipsMark would have insisted upon your billing here. Thank you so much. Mark was an uncommon person of pure and earnest heart. His dedication to family, and his love for his children, were steadfast, unreserved, and unmistakable. His unassuming candor made effortless and frequent acquaintance of anyone within reach, and his interest in the well-being of those around him was evident until the last. He would wonder why we hadn't yet mentioned his obvious enthusiasm for the Dayton Flyers and his patient support of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He would ask us to stop writing so that we could go eat together now. His quiet sincerity has left echoes in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him well. Please consider a contribution in Mark's memory to the National Organization for Rare Disorders www.rarediseases.org. The family will receive guests from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Condolences and other remembrances may be shared with the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019