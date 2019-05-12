|
HALL, Mark S. Age 77 passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019. He was born May 30, 1941 in Port Union, OH to the late Austin and Mary (Nee Ervin) Hall. He was a member of The Jefferson Masonic Lodge #90 in Middletown. Mark is survived by his wife Edith "Cookie" Hall; children Mark (Nancy) Hall, Jr., James (Traci) Hall, Shawn (Traci) Hall, Brenda (John) Goodpaster, Lisa Edwards, Jeffrey (Melissa) Hobbs, Scott Hobbs; twenty-one grandchildren including four expectant granddaughters; sixteen great grandchildren; sister Kate Downey; nephew Tom (Carol) Hall and many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by siblings Bob Hall, George Hall, Wanda Hall, Jean Hill, and Mary Elizabeth Hall. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 11AM until the time of the Masonic Service and Scottish Rites at 12:50PM with the funeral immediately following and Pastor Gary Dearing officiating. Burial to follow in West Chester Township (Brookside) Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 12, 2019