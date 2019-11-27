|
HATFIELD, Mark Henry 48, of South Charleston, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away November 24, 2019. He was born August 25, 1971 in Springfield, Ohio to Ben and Judy (Dillow) Hatfield. He was a 1989 graduate of Southeastern High School. After graduation he joined the Navy where he was assigned to the USS Comte De Grasse. He attended Central State University and studied Water Resources. He was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Cardinals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Mark was preceded in death by his best friend and father, Ben. He has survived by his mother, Judy Hatfield of South Charleston, his brother Steve (Julie) Hatfield of Kingsport, Tennessee, his sisters Cheryl (Scott) Landers of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Cathy (Lawrence) Ryun of Liberty, Missouri, Linda (Mike) Dobyns of Fairborn, Ohio, and Patti Johnson of South Charleston, Ohio, nieces Brittney, Logan, Rylee, and Larson, and nephews Ben and Eli. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019