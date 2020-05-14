|
|
HATFIELD, Mark Allen Passed away May 12, 2020 at Shelbyville Community Hospital in Shelbyville, IN. Born in Middletown Ohio in 1960 and lived most of his life in Middletown and Trenton, Ohio. Moved to Shelbyville in 2012. Retired from ODOT and then started a mowing business. Survived by wife Diana Barnes Hatfield, and step-son Justin Ratliff and Natalie of Shelbyville, mother Jenny Sue Wills of Middletown, Ohio and his 4 dogs, Balee, Sadie, Gracie and Tank. Private memorial service at a later date. Glen E. George and Son Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IN.
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020