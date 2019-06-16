HEINRICH, Mark Anthony Age 71, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home in Fairfield, Ohio, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Mark was born March 22, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1966 before marrying Patty Hammond on July 5, 1969. He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam. Mark retired after 40 years in restaurant management, then found much joy working with his cherished colleagues at Bass Pro Shops. A master pun-ster, Mark enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, being Dad to his two sons, and most importantly, being PaPa to his beloved grandson, Emmett. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Heinrich, and dear grandparents, Frank A. and Gertrude Heinrich. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patty (Hammond) Heinrich; son, Stephen (Amber) Heinrich of Libertyville, IL; son Ryan (Erin) Heinrich and grandson, Emmett of Liberty Township, OH; his brothers, Doug Heinrich, Ken (Diane) Heinrich, Dennis Heinrich, and Kevin (Brenda) Heinrich, all of Hamilton, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and treasured brother-in-law and sister- in-law, James and Shirley Howell of Fairfield, OH. Visitation will be held Monday, June 17 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Colligan Funeral Home, 437 S 3rd Street, Hamilton, OH. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Colligan Funeral Home followed by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America and the . Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary