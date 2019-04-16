HENDERSON, Mark William 54, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12th, 2019, at his home in Springfield, surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Mark was born to Bruce and Gladys (Cody) Henderson on September 16th, 1964 in Flint, Michigan. He attended school in Flint until his Junior year when he moved to White Pine, Tennessee, in 1980. He graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1982. Mark graduated from Tennessee Tech University as a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering in 1987. Mark worked for Quaker Oats, Long John Silvers, and retired from Dole Food Company as the Director of Supply Chain Eastern United States. Mark and Rachae (Ferryman) Henderson were married at their home on June 12th, 2010. Combined, they have four children and one grandchild. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Gladys Henderson along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark is survived by his children: Brandon (Julie), Katie, Lindsay, and Megan; grandson Jayden; brother, Ed Henderson; aunt Lesley Cody Greene; and nephews: Jeremy and Evan Henderson. Mark had many beloved friends. He was an avid live music enthusiast, motorcycle (Harley) rider, soccer fan, and hockey player. He touched many lives both professionally and personally. Mark was a skilled leader and loyal friend. After his diagnosis in 2014, Mark became an active ambassador with the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter devoting the remainder of his life to fundraising and awareness. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 4-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial celebration of life service will be held on Friday, at Littleton & Rue beginning at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at Windy Knoll Golf Course. Rev. Rich Tursic will officiate the ceremony. In memory of Mark, the family encourages all to ride their motorcycles to the service and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, Team Real People at http://web.alsa.org/goto/Henderson. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary