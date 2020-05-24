|
HUFF, Mark Timothy Of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday May 15, 2020. He was 58 years old. He was born December 5, 1961 to Wanda Jean Bishop (nee Cornett) and the late William (Bill) Leroy Huff. Mark was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a member of the Greater Hamilton Church of Christ. He is survived by his mother, sister Kimberly Saylor and her two sons Zachary and Benjamin Saylor and their dad and Mark's good friend Skip Saylor, his sister Vanessa Hogland, her husband Dwight and their two children Lindsey Burke, her husband Craig, and Bryce Hogland. Also survived by numerous family members, brothers and sisters in Christ, friends, and acquaintances who often seen Mark walking carrying his Bible. At the time of his death, Mark had resided at Tri-County Extended Care, Fairfield, Ohio since 2014. The family wishes to thank all of Mark's nurses, aids, and staff who took very good care of him over the years he was there. He will be laid to Rest in Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial and celebration of life pending. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020