|
|
ISAACS, Mark Steven Age 64 of St. Clair Township, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 2, 1955 in Connersville, IN, the son of the late Forrest and Mary (Stultz) Isaacs. On February 1, 1980, he married his wife of over 33 years, Melissa June Robinson, who preceded him in death on February 10, 2013. He had been a Truck Driver and a member of the Army Reserves. Mark is survived by his daughter, Misty R. (Todd) Fraley; daughter-in-law, Mandi Isaacs; grandchildren, Hannah Apgar, Kaya Fraley, Kalen Mark Fraley, Amantha Star, and Janet Linda Star Isaacs; brother, James Isaacs; a plethora of friends including Dale Beck, David Allen, George Banks, and Tom Peters; in-laws, Daniel (Judy) Robinson, James (Diana) Robinson, Candy (Dell) Parsons, Rebecca Freeman, Sandra (Christopher) Staggs, and Mark (Amanda) Robinson; along with a multitude of beloved nieces of nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Clarence "Steve" Isaacs; and in-laws, Patricia (Gary) Brittain and Charles Freeman. A Gathering will be held from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will follow at 7pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Coyle officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2020