Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
JONES, Mark Allen Age 56 of Fairfield, a longtime resident of Ross, OH passed away on May 31, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Dravland; three children, Justin (Stacy) Jones, Jessica (Morgan) Jones and Jared Jones; the mother of his children, Jamie Imwalle; two sisters, Carolyn Dixon and Robin (Ned) Bauerle; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Larry Jones and David Dravland and one sister, Tammy Thiem. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019
