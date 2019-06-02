|
|
JONES, Mark Allen Age 56 of Fairfield, a longtime resident of Ross, OH passed away on May 31, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Dravland; three children, Justin (Stacy) Jones, Jessica (Morgan) Jones and Jared Jones; the mother of his children, Jamie Imwalle; two sisters, Carolyn Dixon and Robin (Ned) Bauerle; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Larry Jones and David Dravland and one sister, Tammy Thiem. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019