KLUG, Dr. Mark Stephen "Doc" Age 68 years old, of Kettering passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Marion, OH on July 20, 1951. He graduated class of 1969 from Archbishop Alter High School and continued his education at the University of Dayton pre-med program. He went on to study at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine graduating at the top of his class of 1977 and specializing in Hand and Orthopedic Surgery. He was a board-certified Orthopedic surgeon and practiced for over 40 years in the greater Dayton area, mastering his art he retired from his position at the Orthopedic Associates of Southwestern Ohio in June of 2019. Dr. Mark Klug revolutionized hand surgery in Southwestern Ohio. Not only was he one of the first in the area to provide expert trauma care, such as replantation of digits, and whole hand re-plantation. Dr. Mark Klug has devoted hundreds of hours to educating residents and medical students. Dr. Mark Klug was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church and contributed to the Legacy of Healing, a non-profit humanitarian organization, attending numerous mission trips across the globe. His many hobbies included: travelling the world, collecting sports memorabilia, collecting stamps, coins, and civil war antiques, and spending quality time with his family and friends at his vacation home in Sanibel Island, FL. He was a very compassionate father and was extremely generous to others. He put his family before anyone or anything else. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce, brother Matthew, and his nephew Joseph. He is survived by his wife Rhonda Klug, beloved children: Mark (Stacey) Klug, Kelly (Christopher) Troup, Kristen (Patrick) Lasley, Kasey Klug, Kourtney Klug, his father, Mark W. Klug and his favorite dog Bailey. His sister Kathy (Joseph) Kessler. Cherished grandchildren: Tessa Jo Lasley, Reagan Lasley, Patrick Lasley, Riley Troup, and Mark Klug V. Nieces and nephews: Jennifer Kessler, Sarah Kessler, and Michael Kessler. The visitation will be held on December 5, 2019 at Westbrock Funeral Home in Kettering from 5pm-8pm. The funeral will be held the following morning of December 6, at St. Charles Borromeo (4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering OH, 45429). Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. He will be put to rest at Cavalry Cemetery amongst his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Steve Schmidt at the Legacy of Healing or donate directly through the gofundme account found under the Legacy of Healing Mission Trips. Our family is grateful for the love and support over the years in celebrating such a wonderful man's life.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019