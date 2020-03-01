|
|
KLUG, Mark William Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully in Dayton, Ohio on February 21, 2020. He was 93 years old. Mark was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 22, 1926; he graduated from Purcell High School in 1944 and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Cincinnati in 1949. Mark lived a long and fruitful life full of titanic moments and tiny moments, all of which coalesced into a spirit of great magnitude. Mark raised three beautiful children and was deeply in love with his wife, Joyce (Nall) Klug, who he first spotted out of the corner of his eye as she biked past his baseball diamond in Cincinnati in 1939. Their love multiplied when they had their children, Mark, Matt and Kathy, and it lives on in spades through their loving brood of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mark started at Toolcraft Products in estimating and sales in 1954, eventually working his way up to President and GM. At Toolcraft, he not only championed significant advancements in the tool and die industry, but also fostered a true sense of care and family amongst hundreds of employees throughout his 65 year tenure. Mark was devoted not just to his business but to his people, and he lived that principle through action and generosity. He loved Toolcraft, and continued working well beyond retirement age his last day in the office was February 13, 2020. He was a Navy man during WWII, a gifted engineer and a patriot. He loved baseball, and he made sure his grandkids had seats at every Reds home game during their youth. As a young man, he loved taking his soon-to-be-wife to big band shows in Ault Park and dancing the night away to Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey. He loved Paris and art and politics, and he always sang the loudest in church. It meant everything to Mark to provide as deeply as he could for his family, and he truly accomplished that in untold thousands of ways. He was a good and generous man with a deep love of life, and he will be missed. Mark joins his parents Mark and Helen, his sister LaVerne, his beloved wife Joyce, his sons Mark and Matthew, and his grandson Joseph (Kessler) in peaceful rest. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Joseph) Kessler and his brother Roger Klug, by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and by scores of friends and family who will miss him dearly. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020