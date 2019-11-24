Home

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Mark KOORS


1950 - 2019
Mark KOORS Obituary
KOORS, Mark R. Age 69 of Dayton, passed away from a long enduring battle with Parkinson's Disease on Thursday November 21, 2019. Mark was preceded in death by his daughter, Eve Renee Koors in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, William Carl Koors, Jacob Daniel Koch; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann Koors and Dennis Deibler; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Shelia), Luke (Karen); three grandchildren, Dustin, Tyler and Jessie Koch. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday, November 27 at Holy Angels Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Private burial services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, envelops will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
