Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Mark LOZAN
Resources
Mark LOZAN Obituary
LOZAN, Mark A. 66, of Kettering, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is preceeded in death by his father, Andrew Lozan. He is survived by his husband and partner of 18 years, Terry Evans, mother Marguerite Keferl, sister Michelle Vandenbrock, niece Madelynn Vandenbrock, and nephew Matthew Vandenbrock. Family and friends are invited to share their stories of Mark with each other at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429, on April 23, 2019 from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Dayton or the LGBT Center of Dayton. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
