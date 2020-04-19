Home

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Mark MANNIX

Mark MANNIX Obituary
MANNIX, Mark Edward Age 52, passed away April 10, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and lived in Rutherford County for the past three years. Mark was employed at Averitt Express and donated his time and money to Averitt cares for kids; a non-profit organization with the desire to save the lives of children by donating funds to . He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching games with family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Patricia Mannix; and daughter, Markie Mannix. He is survived by his brothers, Tom and Steve (Karen) Herd; sisters, Angie (Scott) Farmer, Cheryl (Tony) Abruzzo, Cindy Marsh; children, Jacob (Kaitlin) Mannix, Joshua (Cydney) Mannix, Brianna Mannix; step-daughters, Kayla and Erica Cole; grandchildren, Brady, Gage, Michael, Emelia, Zoey, and Adeline; and, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be set for a later date. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
